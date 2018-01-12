The sunny Northern Cape is a pioneer in solar thermal energy — and job creation

SA may still get most of its energy from coal, but in the sunny Northern Cape province, a different electricity source is taking hold: solar steam.

A Spanish renewable energy company has opened three thermal solar plants — which use the sun’s heat to create electricity — in the province. The plants — which use sun-heated salt to drive turbines — produce enough electricity to provide power to just shy of a million people, or almost the province’s entire population, according its operators.

This represents an important shift in SA, which suffered power shortages as recently as 2015, but now has excess power to sell to neighbouring. Just as important, the plants have provided new jobs in a province with one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the country, at more than 40%, according to UN officials.

They recognised the clean-energy project at climate change talks in Bonn in November as a creative model for bringing scarce private cash into renewable energy projects in Africa. The first solar steam plant — KaXu Solar One, opened in 2015 in Pofadder — provided about 80 new permanent jobs and about 1,700 temporary ones, according to Sarah Marchildon, a spokesperson for the UN climate change secretariat’s Momentum for Change initiative.

The other two plants, including Xina Solar One, completed last year in Uppington have created another 45 permanent and 1,300 temporary jobs, she said. "The region is now benefiting from stable, clean energy, and we are happy to have played a role in helping solve SA’s electricity needs and improving the nation’s sustainability and energy security," said Gerardo Rodriguez Pagano, the general director of Abengoa SA, which developed the plants.

More power, fewer emissions

The power plants — jointly owned by Abengoa Solar, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and a community trust — are part of SA’s push to cut its climate-changing emissions by 2030, in line with its promises under the 2015 Paris Agreement. In 2011, the government announced plans for 28 renewable energy projects around the country.

The solar thermal technology is generally a more expensive way to produce clean energy than traditional wind or solar-panel energy, said Kruskaia Sierra-Escalante, a finance manager with the International Finance Corporation, a World Bank group organisation that provided part of the funding for the project. But it produces a more stable and predictable supply of power as sun-tracking mirrors concentrate the sun’s rays to heat salt, which is then used to produce steam that powers turbines to produce electricity.

Energy can be stored both in molten salt and as electricity in batteries, something crucial to building a reliable power grid, Sierra-Escalante said.