Let them eat worms, says innovative creator of Khepri Meal

An Eastern Cape-born businessman will be representing SA at the Cleantech Open Global Forum competition next February in America’s Silicon Valley for his innovative use of dehydrated worms to make animal feed.

Bandile Dlabantu‚ who got R120‚000 when he won first place in the local competition‚ says his dream is to expand his brand to other African countries.

“I’m excited. This has opened a lot of opportunities. There is traction on partnership and investments too. I would like to see the product expanding throughout SA and East African countries,” he says. “The project started three years ago and a lot of sacrifice went into it. At times we had to go without salaries. Things were not always great‚ things take time.”