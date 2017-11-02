SA plans to stuff its carbon in a deep hole near Kosi Bay

The plans were confirmed at a conference in Durban in October, organised by the Department of Energy and South African Centre for Carbon Capture and Storage.

Noel Kamrajh, manager of the CO² storage demonstration project, said that seismic tests and pilot drilling projects were due to start soon: "We are looking at 2019 to put the first CO² into the ground."

He said the project depends on locating a permeable and porous rock formation, and a capping rock formation to prevent leakages to the surface.

Drilling tests by state-owned company Soekor in the 1970s and 1980s suggested that there could be suitable sites in areas known as the Kosi Trough and Bumbeni Ridge.

"We are not looking for a big cavity in the ground, but rather sandstone formations that act almost as a sponge," Kamrajh said. The site would be monitored to test whether the injected carbon was migrating underground or leaking to the surface.

Norway has been doing similar storage for just more than two decades, separating and capturing millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from offshore oil and gas wells and pumping the purified CO² back underground into sandstone below the North Sea.

SA generates more than 400-million tons of CO² a year, mainly from Eskom’s coal-fired power stations, fuel refineries, cement-making and other heavy industry.

Eskom is the biggest "climate gas polluter" in Africa and produces more CO² [on a per capita basis] than China, Brazil or India — though SA contributes roughly 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions.