The footprints of this newly discovered, three-toed dinosaur have revealed to the scientists a creature estimated to be 9m in body length (similar to the height of a two-storey building)‚ with a hip height of 2.7m.

It has been classified as a megatheropod (mega meaning huge‚ and theropod referring to carnivorous dinosaurs‚ who had short forelimbs and walked and ran on their hind legs)‚ and has been named Kayentapus ambrokholohali.

"This animal would have roamed a landscape dominated by much smaller carnivorous dinosaurs and a variety of herbivorous and omnivorous dinosaurs‚" according to UCT’s statement.

These gigantic footprints — 50cm wide and 57cm long — are a find that provides a new window into that era. They are the largest theropod tracks found on the continent from this period; the only other place something similar has been spotted is in a mountain range in Poland.

UCT post-doctoral fellow Lara Sciscio‚ lead author on the publication and part of the discovery team‚ explained in online media outlet, The Conversation, how the finding fits into the broader discipline of untangling the dinosaur family tree: "The body fossil evidence for theropod dinosaurs in Southern Africa is slim. Luckily, the footprints they left behind are not. By studying these and other tracks, as well as the bone fossil record‚ scientists are able to tentatively link footprints to potential track-makers".

She said that‚ to date‚ "we have no body fossil material to match the K. ambrokholohali’s footprints"‚ but that hopefully they will soon "discover more unusual footprints and‚ from there‚ body fossils that will help add to our understanding of the complex ancient world".