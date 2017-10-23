New data science academy will tackle Cape Town’s water crisis

Academic‚ social and financial solutions have all been thrown at the worsening water crisis in Cape Town – but now it’s the chance of data science to try to find an answer.

The Explore Data Science Academy‚ which launches in the city in January‚ will make Cape Town’s water problem the first project its 100 new recruits aim to tackle.

One of the academy’s founders‚ Aidan Helmbold‚ said they wanted to get students coming in and working on problems that had an impact in the real world.

"We want to start with problems that are massive and topical and show how the skills of data science can be used to help understand [social] problems better and find solutions to them‚" Helmbold said. "That’s why we picked the water crisis in Cape Town."