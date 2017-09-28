Tests reveal less Karoo shale gas than expected

But De Kock said these estimates also appear to be "highly inflated" and it is now more likely that the technically recoverable shale gas reserves are closer to 13 Tcf. While these estimates are quite small in comparison to other parts of the world, De Kock and his colleagues nevertheless suggest that the Karoo deposits may still be of commercial interest to large gas-fracking companies such as Shell.

Hydraulic fracturing (fracking) is a controversial technology pioneered in the US, to break apart underground shale rock using high-pressure water, sand and chemicals.

De Kock said further tests still needed to be done in several "sweet spot" areas targeted for exploration, but his research group believed the Karoo deposits were "overmature".

While the region may have contained large volumes of shale gas in the past, they were overheated by underground heat sources. Most of the gas had since escaped or been transformed over time into a more solid form, such as bitumen.

Using the analogy of a piece of steak on a braai fire, De Kock said the Karoo deposits appear to have been overcooked.

"What petroleum geologists would look for, ideally, is a nice medium steak. If the organic matter is uncooked, hydrocarbons would not have formed. If not cooked enough, there would be oil generation, but no gas generation. If cooked too much, as appears to be the case in the Karoo, the gas also would be driven off."

The latest study — sponsored by Shell, on behalf of the Department of Science and Technology and National Research Fund’s Centre of Excellence for Integrated Mineral and Energy Resource Analysis — involved researchers from the University of Johannesburg, the Council for Geoscience, University of Cape Town and University of Portsmouth.

• The research article is available at South African Journal of Science