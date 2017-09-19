Space exploration: Cassini bows out in a blaze of glory

In a sense, Cassini and Dougherty, together with the other scientists on the project, formed a single exploratory being: the spacecraft was a far-flung limb collecting sensory information for the human team (the "brain") to interpret.

Some of the information the craft has unearthed during its 20-year stint in space has been astonishing. Dougherty says Cassini’s most exciting find is "the discovery we made of a strange atmosphere around one of Saturn’s moons, Enceladus".

In February 2005, the spacecraft’s magnetometer indicated that Saturn’s magnetic field was bent near to Enceladus. This was puzzling, as it seemed to suggest an atmosphere around the white, icy moon and yet Enceladus was tiny: it did not have sufficient gravitational force to maintain one.

Excited and somewhat apprehensive, Dougherty’s team decided to put its faith in the data. "We persuaded the project to take us much closer on a subsequent flyby."

What they discovered was not a uniform atmosphere, but plumes of water vapour erupting from great geysers in the south pole of the moon. Beneath its crust, Enceladus contains an ocean of liquid, hydrogen-rich, salty water. The plumes solved the mystery of the atmosphere and the presence of hydrogen raised the enticing possibility that Enceladus might support life.

Microbes could use the hydrogen in the underground ocean to obtain energy by combining it with carbon dioxide dissolved in the water, a strategy that was employed by Earth’s earliest life forms.

"There are essentially four ingredients you need for life," says Dougherty. "You need liquid water, which we now know we have in Enceladus. You need a heat source and we know there’s internal heating. And you need organic material, which we know is there.

"Those three ingredients need to exist over a long enough period so habitability can potentially form."