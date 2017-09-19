Predatory journals: government loses millions to articles in journals that swindle

University of Fort Hare academics published 25% of their academic papers in these journals. The universities had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Most of the publishing in journals identified as "probably predatory" were in social sciences and humanities (53%), followed by economic and management sciences (32%).

Senior academics should have known better. "A senior scientist knows the top six or seven journals in his or her field — the well-known, credible journals," says Mouton.

"When you start publishing repeatedly in one of these marginal, fraudulent journals, you know these are invariably not the top journals in the field."

But the reality is that the subsidy system incentivises academics to publish as often as possible. The significant leap in SA’s academic output is largely due to these subsidies.

However, scrapping the incentive system would be a mistake, says Mouton.

"This system by the Department of Higher Education and Training [paid] out about R1.8bn to the universities [in 2016]. We produced about 15,000-16,000 publication units," he says.

"People say that because of these [quality] problems, scratch the system. But you have to be careful. If you have a complex problem, you look for a complex solution, not a simple one."

As universities are already struggling with resources, this is a major form of revenue for many institutions, Mouton says.

The Department of Higher Education and Training says it is aware of the problem of predatory journals. "This article mentions that approximately R300m could have been paid for articles in predatory journals," it says. "This amount represents only 1.6% of the total subsidy paid to universities during this period.

"The department deeply condemns such practices as they are not only unethical but also tarnish the integrity of the research as well as the institutions," it says.