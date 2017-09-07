Old dish gives Ghana a new taste of the African sky

The small observatory building smells of fresh paint and above it tower four storeys of hulking white metal. Its receiving dish 32m across, this telescope is the centrepiece of the Ghana Radio Astronomy Observatory.

The instrument, about an hour’s drive from Accra, will soon connect up with telescopes around the world.

African countries, with no small amount of urging from SA, have turned to radio astronomy as a way to develop high-technology skills and attract scientists.

Ghana’s dish was once used for telecommunications, but spent years collecting rust and birds’ nests. The laying of undersea cables down Africa’s coasts rendered such dishes, once a key communications tool, redundant.

But the late Mike Gaylard, a South African radio astronomer, had an idea: what if the obsolete dishes could be converted into a network of radio telescopes that spanned the continent? Thus the concept of the African VLBI Network was born.

VLBI — very long-baseline interferometry — is a type of astronomy that involves connecting telescopes in different places and making them act as one big telescope. Gaylard, who used to lead SA’s Hartebeeshoek Radio Astronomy Observatory, spent months scouring the continent with Google Maps, searching for redundant telecommunications dishes.

The Kuntunse dish outside Accra is the first of a number of planned conversions, heralding a new era in African astronomy and skills development.

"Big science infrastructure projects attract scientific talent," Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor said in Accra in August ahead of the launch. "Initiatives such as this bring our talent back home. They promote brain gain."

While Ghana’s telescope will be owned and operated by that country, the project has been driven by SA, which bankrolled the conversion with a R122m allocation from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation’s African Renaissance and International Co-operation Fund.

Part of the rationale behind this is to develop skills ahead of the construction of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescope. The SKA, when built, will be the largest radio telescope in the world.