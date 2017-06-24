"The (auction) dates are fixed" he said on Friday.

In a social media campaign notice‚ it was announced that the auction would start on August 21‚ with anonymous bids continuing until noon on August 24.

This was confirmed by the appointed Pretoria-based auction house. Van’s Auctioneers spokesman Johan van Eyk said Hume would offer just over 500 kg of rhino horns for sale. The horns would be split into 250 separate lots‚ mainly sets of front and back horns and some larger individual front horns.

A second‚ conventional auction would be held amid tight security in Gauteng on September 19.

Van Eyk said he was not willing to speculate on expected prices‚ but noted that current domestic black-market prices were considerably lower than end-of-market prices in the Far East.

Jo Shaw‚ rhino programme manager for the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) in South Africa‚ has questioned why buyers would want to bid for rhino horn when the international trade remains illegal.

"There is no significant demand for rhino horns inside South Africa and the access to international markets is illegal — so why would buyers want to bid for horns at this auction?"

A spokesman for environmental affairs Minister Edna Molewa did not respond to written queries on Friday night‚ while the CITES secretariat in Switzerland claimed it was not aware of the proposed auction.

Instead‚ CITES spokesman Yuan Liu pointed to a statement issued earlier this year after South Africa published draft proposals that would allow foreign nationals to export two rhino horns from South Africa for "personal purposes".

This statement notes that — with the exception of legal hunting trophies — no rhino horns can be traded internationally "if the use is for primarily commercial purposes".

"The Secretariat has received questions from CITES parties and journalists‚ as well as messages of concern from the general public‚ regarding measures proposed by the Republic of South Africa relating to the domestic trade and the export for personal purposes of rhinoceros horn…The application of relevant CITES provisions to South Africa’s proposal is rather complex."

But private rhino owners — who now own 37% of South Africa’s increasingly threatened rhino population — are hoping that buyers from London‚ Tokyo‚ Beijing‚ New York and other major centres will still bid for a slice of the massive stockpile of rhino horns that has been building up for forty years in private and state storage facilities in South Africa.

PROA spokesman Pelham Jones described the latest move as the first move of a "two-step dance".

"Why buy it illegally‚ when you can buy it legally? There is no intention nor desire to flood the market. After the first horn auctions are held we will be able to see how much interest there is. There is no legal bar to holding an auction‚" he argued‚ noting that rhino owners had studied the relevant legislation very closely.

"We see a lot of nonsense on social media suggesting that this would enable ‘blood horns’ to be laundered and sold off. It’s nonsense because you have to be in possession of a permit in order to sell horns. Poaching will continue unless there is a regulated supply of horn available to meet demand‚" he said.

