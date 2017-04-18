What’s behind the genetic threat to the rhino?

"The paper is good and important for understanding the complexities of historical gene flow and genetic diversity in the once panmictic African black rhino population," says Dr Mike Knight, chairman of the African rhino specialist group and general manager for planning and development at SANParks.

Knight, who is also a research associate at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, "strongly disagrees" with what he calls the paper’s "purist" notion. "Through focused conservation efforts such as efficient protection, good conservation management and biological management we have — in primarily four countries, SA, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Kenya — been able to double the recovery of the population in 30 years in this large, slow-reproducing species," he says. "That is a conservation success."

Inbreeding

The loss of genetic diversity through poaching or inbreeding in isolated small populations poses much more of a threat, Knight says. "The problem with being a purist and keeping genetically different subpopulations forever separate in silos is that genetic diversity can fail, reducing evolutionary potential of the population to adapt to current and future new challenges."

Gayle Pedersen, a doctoral candidate at the University of Pretoria who was not involved in Moodley’s research, says that she interprets the paper’s findings differently: "That we could have and should have done things differently a few decades ago, had we been aware at the time of the detailed genetic history, in order to preserve evolutionary distinct lineages.

"With all the incredible advances in conservation genetics in the last 20 years, we still based our interpretation of acceptable levels of genetic diversity on fairly recent research using DNA from living or recently deceased animals.

"Previous studies into black rhino genetic diversity suggested levels were acceptable despite historic population crashes, but they did not have the historical data to be able to compare the past with the present," she says.

Moodley and his group at the University of Venda plan to do more research, piecing together the genetic histories of endangered species. He is working on similar studies with antelope.

"Now that we have shown the value of museum specimens for endangered species conservation, there will likely be a whole host of similar studies in the next couple of years on wild, lion, sable, roan, riverine rabbit, etc," he says.

Despite their differences on conservation strategies, geneticists and conservationists agree that more research is needed and that poaching continues to threaten rhino numbers and their genetic diversity.