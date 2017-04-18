Minister’s wildlife plans a jumbo worry

In February, less than a month after confirming it was extending its ban on leopard hunting for another year to aid the recovery of populations, the Department of Environmental Affairs released draft regulations which critics say promotes leopard hunting.

In the same month, Molewa published draft regulations to legalise the sale of rhino horn under certain conditions.

Environmentalists say the department is kowtowing to pressure from a handful of private rhino owners who claim that by allowing the controlled legal sale of horn, the market will be stimulated and the price will drop.

But with the same experiment in ivory sales leading to devastating results in the 1990s, many are unwilling to take the gamble.

SANParks and other conservationists have strong antipoaching measures in place, but the staggering decimation of elephant herds in Mozambique and Tanzania has left many concerned that elephant poaching in SA will increase.

From zero ivory poaching incidents three years ago, 80 poached elephants have been recorded over the last 18 months.

"Poaching is increasing, although it’s mainly in the north [of Kruger] at this stage," says head of SANParks special projects Johan Jooste.

"It is not yet out of hand and we have made it difficult with the measures we have in place, but the threat is real. One must expect it and one must be prepared for an onslaught."

Mozambique, which shares Kruger’s eastern border in the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park, has the second-highest elephant carcass ratio in Africa, having lost nearly half of its population in five years, with its Niassa region losing 63% in the past three years.

Zimbabwe has lost up to 74% of elephants in some areas.

"We’re looking at a rapidly declining population. Poaching in Mozambique’s Parque Nacional de Limpopo is definitely out of control and elephants are now being killed right on the Kruger border. It will soon be happening in the park itself," says Elephants Alive senior scientist Michelle Henley.

"I saw no elephants when I flew over the northern sections of the Parque Nacional de Limpopo last year."