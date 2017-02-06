State launches programme to make armyworm fall

Entomologist Dr Johnnie van den Berg said the effects of the pest could be likened to hail damage and it was important for farmers to monitor their fields.

In a report to the Agricultural Business Chamber, Van Den Berg, along with Prof Hannalene du Plessis and Dr Annemie Erasmus, said from knowledge of the African armyworm species, future outbreaks of the fall armyworm in SA would probably be sporadic.

"However, this is only speculation since this pest species is highly adaptive and has evolved resistance to genetically modified maize in the US and also to insecticides in other countries," the report said.

This is the first time the fall armyworm had been detected in SA. Damage reported so far was mainly on yellow maize from Limpopo and North West, the department said.

Spokeswoman Bomikazi Molapo said no pesticide had been previously registered for use against the fall armyworm, so emergency registration for the appropriate chemicals had been initiated.

"In the interim, a control programme is at work aimed at assisting farmers with a guide for pesticide use as an emergency measure," said Molapo.

"The real issue is that there will be explosive demand from other African countries. They will be looking to SA for supply. We should be ready to assist or trade," she said.

The pest has already hit Malawi and Zambia. The Zambian infestation has been so bad that the government has declared a national crisis.