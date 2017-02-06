Agriculture department says two pesticides will be used to battle armyworm
The pest has been identified in Limpopo and northern Gauteng, and could ruin SA’s entire maize harvest if it is not contained
The Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries has identified two pesticides it believes will be effective in delivering the country’s maize fields from a fall armyworm plague.
The voracious larval pest has been identified throughout Limpopo and in northern Gauteng, and could ruin the entire country’s maize harvest if not contained.
The migratory worms‚ native to South and Central America‚ also attack sorghum‚ soya beans‚ groundnuts and potatoes.
"The department realises that transboundary pests and diseases‚ especially migratory pests‚ threaten food security and that co-ordinated efforts are important to address these risks‚" Minister Senzeni Zokwana told journalists at a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday.
The fall armyworm is new to SA‚ meaning no pesticide has been registered for use‚ and proven successful‚ in fighting it.
A continuing emergency process has now registered two pesticides that are likely to work if used correctly.
"As with all agricultural remedy applications, the label instructions must be followed in accordance to the supplier’s recommendations‚" Zokwana said.
The department is extending its programme to farmers in other provinces with awareness campaigns and further tests for identifying the presence of the worm.
"Pheromone traps will be imported into SA to determine the exact extent of the spread and the specific strain of fall armyworm present in SA."
Zokwana urged the nation to remain calm‚ saying that the pesticides identified were safe for use. "We will ensure that no residue can affect South Africans [through their food consumption]."
The department met the Treasury on Monday to ask for funding to assist the farming community. It has also started a plant pest action group‚ made up of provincial agriculture departments‚ researchers and producer associations in the industry‚ to evaluate its progress in curbing the worm’s spread weekly.
Zokwana could not say what the effect of the fall armyworm had been in SA thus far‚ but did say that the department was acting quickly to minimise damage. The department positively identified the worm last week‚ though farmers had reported it earlier.
Departmental spokesperson Bomikazi Molapo said the two pesticides cleared for use were readily available to farmers as they were already in use in the country. However, they were not registered for use against the fall armyworm.
Zokwana is to visit some of the areas affected by the worm on Friday.
TMG Digital
