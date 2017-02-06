A continuing emergency process has now registered two pesticides that are likely to work if used correctly.

"As with all agricultural remedy applications, the label instructions must be followed in accordance to the supplier’s recommendations‚" Zokwana said.

The department is extending its programme to farmers in other provinces with awareness campaigns and further tests for identifying the presence of the worm.

"Pheromone traps will be imported into SA to determine the exact extent of the spread and the specific strain of fall armyworm present in SA."

Zokwana urged the nation to remain calm‚ saying that the pesticides identified were safe for use. "We will ensure that no residue can affect South Africans [through their food consumption]."

The department met the Treasury on Monday to ask for funding to assist the farming community. It has also started a plant pest action group‚ made up of provincial agriculture departments‚ researchers and producer associations in the industry‚ to evaluate its progress in curbing the worm’s spread weekly.

Zokwana could not say what the effect of the fall armyworm had been in SA thus far‚ but did say that the department was acting quickly to minimise damage. The department positively identified the worm last week‚ though farmers had reported it earlier.

Departmental spokesperson Bomikazi Molapo said the two pesticides cleared for use were readily available to farmers as they were already in use in the country. However, they were not registered for use against the fall armyworm.

Zokwana is to visit some of the areas affected by the worm on Friday.

