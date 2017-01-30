National / Science & Environment

SA farmers prepare to battle armyworm invasion

Grain SA awaits confirmation of a fall armyworm outbreak in three provinces, and is in talks with major chemical suppliers

30 January 2017 - 17:55 PM Matthew Hill
Outbreak of armyworm in SA's northern neighbours threatens food supplies. Picture: SUPPLIED
Outbreak of armyworm in SA's northern neighbours threatens food supplies. Picture: SUPPLIED

South African farmers are preparing to battle a possible alien armyworm invasion after reports of the maize-destroying caterpillars in three provinces, a farmers’ organisation says.

Grain SA expects to receive confirmation from the government by the end of the week to verify whether samples collected in the Limpopo, North West and Free State provinces are fall armyworms, Marinda Visser, a manager at its research and policy centre, said by phone on Monday.

In the meantime, farmers are preparing their defences and SA will probably be more effective at controlling the pest than others in the region, she said.

The fall armyworm that is native to the Americas was first reported in West Africa a year ago and has spread rapidly through the continent, ravaging crops in countries including Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi. The outbreak threatens food security in southern Africa, which is recovering from the crippling El Nino-triggered drought — the worst in more than 35 years — even as most areas have received heavy rainfall since the start of the growing season in November.

SA is the continent’s biggest producer of maize, which is a staple in most countries in the region.

"Our response time is much faster — I think we caught it right at the beginning," Visser said. "We are all systems ready to go as soon as there is confirmation. We will nip this in the bud very quickly."

Grain SA, the biggest representative of maize farmers in SA, has already started talks with major chemical suppliers to determine the best pesticides to use to fight any fall armyworm outbreak, she said.

In Zambia, where the caterpillars invaded more than 10% of the country’s planted area, the government got the air force to help distribute chemicals.

Bloomberg

How a South American army worm is devastating Southern Africa's maize crop

'Because it burrows into the plant the fall armyworm will often only be seen when coming out after the damage has already been done'
Science & Technology
13 days ago

Armyworm threatens Zimbabwe’s maize crop

Ministry of Agriculture says the pest that can consume vast fields of crops is affecting crops in eight out of 10 of the country’s provinces
World
20 days ago

Warning on threat to SA’s food security by invading fall armyworms

An army of hardy fall armyworms has invaded SA, posing a threat to the country’s food security
National
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Vilakazi Street in Soweto to receive CCTV ...
National
2.
Environment group hits out at water restrictions ...
National
3.
DA opposes referring minister Mahlobo to a ...
National
4.
DA wants wasteful spend probe of ANC’s Musina ...
National

Related Articles

'Biblical plague' stalks SA maize
Business

Warning on threat to SA’s food security by invading fall armyworms
National

How a South American army worm is devastating Southern Africa's maize crop
Science & Technology

A surplus of maize in 2017 is good news for regional food security
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.