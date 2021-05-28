Procurement chief may be dismissed from Eskom
Solly Tshitangano complained to Cyril Ramaphosa that CEO André de Ruyter was racist
28 May 2021 - 15:35
The Eskom procurement chief charged with misconduct who, in turn, accused CEO André de Ruyter of racism, must be immediately dismissed from his job, an internal disciplinary inquiry has ruled.
Solly Tshitangano had been accused by De Ruyter of extending contracts to Eskom supplier Econ Oil, despite knowing the company was under investigation for overcharging. He also faced several other charges relating to the procurement system...
