National Procurement chief may be dismissed from Eskom Solly Tshitangano complained to Cyril Ramaphosa that CEO André de Ruyter was racist

The Eskom procurement chief charged with misconduct who, in turn, accused CEO André de Ruyter of racism, must be immediately dismissed from his job, an internal disciplinary inquiry has ruled.

Solly Tshitangano had been accused by De Ruyter of extending contracts to Eskom supplier Econ Oil, despite knowing the company was under investigation for overcharging. He also faced several other charges relating to the procurement system...