Nersa move may push Eskom electricity tariff up to 10.95%
The news is good for the cash-strapped utility, but bad for consumers already struggling financially
28 January 2021 - 15:01
UPDATED 28 January 2021 - 16:51
In a move that will push up electricity prices, the energy regulator said on Thursday it will allow Eskom to recover an extra R6bn from consumers after court-ordered reviews of previous decisions.
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) announced its decisions relating to Eskom’s multi-year price determination regulatory clearing account (RCA) applications for the three financial years 2014/2015, 2015/2016 and 2016/2017, as well as Eskom’s supplementary revenue application for 2018/2019...
