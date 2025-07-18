White paper paves way for sweeping media consolidation
State sees merit in relaxing ownership regime in era of digital convergence
18 July 2025 - 05:00
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has opened the door to sweeping media consolidation, unveiling plans to lift cross-ownership limitations in what could be the biggest overhaul of SA’s media laws in 25 years.
Under the mooted changes in a white paper, SA would abolish rules that prevent any single entity from owning newspapers, TV stations and radio licences in the same market, and raise the foreign equity ceiling from 20% to up to 49%...
