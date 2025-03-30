Malatsi to consult cabinet after court halts TV blackout to millions
Court suspends the government's planned March 31 analogue switch-off
30 March 2025 - 16:44
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi will consult with the cabinet after the high court in Pretoria ordered him to stop plans to switch off analogue broadcasting, a move “which would leave millions without access to television”, pending the outcome of a legal dispute.
The analogue switch-off, scheduled for March 31, is aligned with the government’s digital migration policy. ..
