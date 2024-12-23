Malatsi sticks to his guns on SABC bill
Minister says he will pursue all measures to validate his withdrawal of the bill
23 December 2024 - 15:23
Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi says he reserves the right to “pursue all necessary avenues”, including legal action, to ensure that the rules of the National Assembly are adhered to.
National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has not tabled to table the minister’s withdrawal of the SABC bill. ..
