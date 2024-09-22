Daily Maverick calls for new legislation to keep media industry afloat
Estimates show internet giants have taken more than 60% of local advertising revenue
22 September 2024 - 17:13
Daily Maverick, the latest casualty in a growing job-loss crisis in SA’s publishing industry, continues its calls for new legislation that would promote new forms of financial support from the philanthropic and private sectors, to keep the country’s newsrooms above water.
By now, the crisis is well documented. According to the publication, over the last 15 years SA has lost an estimated 70% of the news media workforce. ..
