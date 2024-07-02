WATCH: What must new communications minister prioritise?

National / Media

02 July 2024 - 15:23
Solly Malatsi. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The DA’s Solly Malatsi has been appointed communications and digital technologies minister. Industry players have called for an industry shake-up, urging the finalisation of SA’s spectrum policy and the resolution of crises at the SA Post Office and the SABC. Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight into what the minister should prioritise.

