The DA’s Solly Malatsi has been appointed communications and digital technologies minister. Industry players have called for an industry shake-up, urging the finalisation of SA’s spectrum policy and the resolution of crises at the SA Post Office and the SABC. Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight into what the minister should prioritise.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: What must new communications minister prioritise?
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza
The DA’s Solly Malatsi has been appointed communications and digital technologies minister. Industry players have called for an industry shake-up, urging the finalisation of SA’s spectrum policy and the resolution of crises at the SA Post Office and the SABC. Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight into what the minister should prioritise.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.