SABC confident job cuts can withstand legal scrutiny amid blackout threats
Labour court has confirmed public broadcaster has properly conducted itself in the process, spokesperson says
13 January 2021 - 20:18
The SABC says it is unperturbed by a looming strike action as the drive to cut its wage bill can withstand any legal scrutiny.
Earlier in January, the public broadcaster, which is in the throes of a liquidity crisis, said the retrenchment process would affect 303 employees across various levels in the organisation, about half of the originally projected redundancies...
