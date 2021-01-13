National / Media SABC confident job cuts can withstand legal scrutiny amid blackout threats Labour court has confirmed public broadcaster has properly conducted itself in the process, spokesperson says BL PREMIUM

The SABC says it is unperturbed by a looming strike action as the drive to cut its wage bill can withstand any legal scrutiny.

Earlier in January, the public broadcaster, which is in the throes of a liquidity crisis, said the retrenchment process would affect 303 employees across various levels in the organisation, about half of the originally projected redundancies...