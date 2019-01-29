National / Media

SABC blames ‘technical glitch’ for nonpayment of salaries

The beleaguered broadcaster has assured staff that their salaries will be paid on Tuesday

29 January 2019 - 09:58 Matthew Savides
UPDATED 29 January 2019 - 10:49
The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Staff at the beleaguered SABC woke up to a shocking realisation on Tuesday morning: their salaries had not been paid.

TimesLIVE has seen a notification from the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) stating they were aware of the nonpayment. A staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed not receiving a salary.

Speaking on Morning Live, SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said that payments were loaded on Monday, but there was a “technical error by the bank”. The salaries would be paid on Tuesday, she said.

The SAfm Twitter account also published a short update just before 7.30am offering hope to worried employees.

“SABC management has sought to assure its staff members that their salaries will be paid today. SABC management says there was a technical glitch on the side of the bank which resulted in salaries not been paid on time,” the tweet read.

A Bemawu official subsequently told TimesLIVE that he had been informed by a senior SABC official that the matter was resolved. The manager reiterated to the union official that it had been a technical glitch.

The broadcaster said in a statement later that staff would be paid by the end of the day.

Broke SABC temporarily suspends job cuts

The SABC spends more than R3bn a year on the salaries of 3,000 permanent employees
National
8 days ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: This is why Ramaphosa should back what’s being attempted at the SABC

And if the SABC project does succeed, it could be a blueprint on how to tackle other parastatals in dire situations, writes Barney Mthombothi
News
1 month ago

SABC security contract was irregularly issued, says SIU report

Interim findings will cast a shadow over the Ramaphosa administration’s drive to clean up the SABC
National
1 month ago

