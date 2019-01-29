SABC blames ‘technical glitch’ for nonpayment of salaries

Staff at the beleaguered SABC woke up to a shocking realisation on Tuesday morning: their salaries had not been paid.

TimesLIVE has seen a notification from the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) stating they were aware of the nonpayment. A staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed not receiving a salary.

Speaking on Morning Live, SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said that payments were loaded on Monday, but there was a “technical error by the bank”. The salaries would be paid on Tuesday, she said.