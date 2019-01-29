SABC blames ‘technical glitch’ for nonpayment of salaries
The beleaguered broadcaster has assured staff that their salaries will be paid on Tuesday
Staff at the beleaguered SABC woke up to a shocking realisation on Tuesday morning: their salaries had not been paid.
TimesLIVE has seen a notification from the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) stating they were aware of the nonpayment. A staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed not receiving a salary.
Speaking on Morning Live, SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said that payments were loaded on Monday, but there was a “technical error by the bank”. The salaries would be paid on Tuesday, she said.
The SAfm Twitter account also published a short update just before 7.30am offering hope to worried employees.
“SABC management has sought to assure its staff members that their salaries will be paid today. SABC management says there was a technical glitch on the side of the bank which resulted in salaries not been paid on time,” the tweet read.
A Bemawu official subsequently told TimesLIVE that he had been informed by a senior SABC official that the matter was resolved. The manager reiterated to the union official that it had been a technical glitch.
The broadcaster said in a statement later that staff would be paid by the end of the day.