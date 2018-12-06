Fourth SABC board member resigns

The SABC board is on the brink of collapse following the resignation of yet another nonexecutive director.

According to a report by the broadcaster, board member Mathatha Tsedu is the latest nonexecutive director to step down. Three others have also resigned.

It was not immediately clear if the resignations were with immediate effect or if the four would serve for another three months.

If the resignations are immediate, the board can no longer quorate and cannot take crucial decisions, amid a severe cash crunch at the public broadcaster.

Tsedu could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said President Cyril Ramaphosa was concerned about developments the broadcaster.

He reportedly accepted the resignation, and would inform the speaker of parliament. The relevant portfolio committee would then look at filling the vacancies, Diko told the SABC.

Parliament will have to fast track the appointment of replacement members. Should it fail, which is likely given that the National Assembly rises on Thursday for constituency period and the festive season break until early February, the board will have to be dissolved and replaced by an interim team appointed by the president.

Board members Khanyisile Kweyama, John Mattison and Krish Naidoo tendered their resignations to Ramaphosa earlier this week.

The board already has four vacancies following the resignation of Rachel Kalidass, who quit earlier in 2018 after clashing with her colleagues over the appointment of the CEO.

Febe Potgieter-Gqubule resigned to take up a post with the ANC.

Victor Rambau also tendered his resignation earlier in 2018, while Nomvuyiso Batyi, who was nominated by the portfolio committee on communications, withdrew her application.

The board is meant to have 12 members. It needs nine members, including the three executives — CEO, CFO and COO — for a quorum.

Previous boards have collapsed due to political interference.

In a strongly worded letter to the board at the weekend, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams accused the board of not acting in the best interest of the public broadcaster as they pressed on with retrenchments.

Like her predecessor, Nomvula Mokonyane, Ndabeni-Abrahams, who was recently appointed to the portfolio, has made it clear that she is opposed to the retrenchments and has suggested that Ramaphosa should intervene.

The SABC board, on the other hand, maintains it has little choice but to let go of more than 2,000 workers in order to remain sustainable.

Board members are said to be unhappy with the government’s interference at the public broadcaster and believe that their best efforts to turnaround the organisation will fall flat under the current circumstances.

It is also understood that some board members who served on the previous interim board have been irked by a Special Investigating Unit probe into the awarding of a security tender.

