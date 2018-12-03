Stalemate at SABC as minister and board haggle over planned retrenchments

The SABC says it needs a cash injection of at least R3bn to stay afloat. In September, the public broadcaster, which recorded a staggering loss of R622m in the financial year ended March, was granted borrowing powers and a borrowing limit of up to R1.2bn by the Treasury, in line with the Public Finance Management Act. However, executives said no lender was prepared to do business with the public broadcaster which could result in it failing to pay salaries and service providers in the coming months. The SABC said this was owing to its disclaimer audit opinion and the fact that the auditor-general had raised doubts about its going-concern status.

DA MP and communications spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme said while the Communications Minister does indeed have an oversight role over the SABC, she does not, however, have the power to give instructions to the board.

“The current SABC board has done well to enforce its independence and stand up to political interference by former communications ministers and it is evident it is doing the same with the current one,” said Van Damme.

“That being said, the SABC board reports to and is accountable to Parliament and has not covered itself in glory regarding its proposed plan to retrench 2200 staff. The DA has consistently said that the board must conduct an independent skills and salary audit before considering retrenchments, a view that was shared by the rest of the Communications Portfolio Committee when the board appeared before it last week,” she said.

Van Damme said the SABC has until January to present both the results of an independent skills and salary audit, as well as a clear strategic plan to Parliament or face the risk of being axed. In terms of the Broadcasting Act, Parliament can dissolve the SABC board for the inability to perform its duties “efficiently.”

“The ball is ultimately in the SABC board’s court. It must in January not give the Communications Committee reason to dissolve it, by presenting the results of an independent skills and salary audit and a clear strategic plan.”

