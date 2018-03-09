National / Media

Late-night bid to stop screening of Inxeba fails

09 March 2018 - 11:13 Kyle Zeeman
Picture: The Wound (Inxeba) Official Trailer 2017
Picture: The Wound (Inxeba) Official Trailer 2017

The High Court in Pretoria dismissed with costs an urgent late-night court application to stop the screening of controversial film Inxeba (The Wound) on Thursday night.

According to Dario Milo of Webber Wentzel attorneys‚ who represented the film’s producers and distributor in court‚ the matter was heard at about 10.30pm last night.

The application was filed by the National House of Traditional Leaders to try to stop the movie from being shown in cinemas from Friday morning.

The aim was to stop the film from being screened on the basis that the house should have been added to the initial ratings review application‚ part of which was heard in court earlier this week.

In his judgement‚ Judge Tuchen said filmmakers had the right to show the film and the public had a right to see it.

‘We argued this was a prior restraint — an attempt to stop the film from being screened at all — dressed up as a complaint that the applicant should have been originally joined in the review application’

Milo said the producers of Inxeba were happy with the outcome of the ruling.

"We argued that this was a prior restraint — an attempt to stop the film from being screened at all — dressed up as a complaint that the applicant should have been originally joined in the review application.

"Our law on prior restraints makes it clear that they will only be tolerated in exceptional circumstances‚ so that free speech is allowed to thrive in our democracy."

The court earlier this week temporarily reclassified the film to 18‚ allowing it to be screened in mainstream cinemas‚ after a Film and Publications Appeals Tribunal had set the rating at X18 — the same as hardcore porn. That decision meant the movie could only be viewed at a designated adult venue (such as a sex shop).

The decision over the 18 rating has been postponed to March 28.

Inxeba producers will fight for age restriction to be cut more to original 16LS rating

The matter will be brought before the High Court in Pretoria again for arguments on March 28
Life
2 days ago

Inxeba (The Wound) can return to cinemas

Contralesa and the film's producers have agreed to drop the X from the film's rating
Life
3 days ago

Inxeba producers seek urgent interdict to overturn X18 rating

Producer Cait Pansegrouw says it is not easy to respond to the tribunal ‘since there was no explanation on how it reached this specific ...
Life
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SARS appoints debt collectors to crackdown on low ...
National
2.
Police Minister tells criminals ‘you’ll get war’
National
3.
Timeshare report due to be finalised by end of ...
National
4.
Ford Kuga probe about to wrap up, commission says
National

Related Articles

Shut out: outcry over censorship of Inxeba
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Nakhane Touré refuses to be shamed after Inxeba film assigned ‘pornographic’ ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

SA movie Inxeba given same age restriction as for pornography
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.