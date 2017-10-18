New SABC chairman Makhathini quits Zuma’s wife’s foundation

New SABC board chairman Bongumusa Makhathini has resigned from the foundation of one of President Jacob Zuma’s wives.

"I got appointed [SABC board chairman] yesterday and I resigned [from the foundation] today as promised," Makhathini told Business Day on Wednesday.

Prior to his appointment as SABC board chairman, Makhathini was the chairman of the Bongi Ngema-Zuma Foundation‚ a nonprofit organisation that focuses on diabetes awareness.

Lobby groups and opposition parties had raised concern about Makhathini continuing to serve on the foundation, saying this was a clear conflict of interest.

He said he was stepping down from the "to ensure we focus on saving SABC and resolve real problems facing our public broadcaster as opposed to debating the Bongi Ngema-Zuma foundation and my role in the foundation…. I hope people can now focus on my credentials, experience and expertise," said Makhathini.

The appointment of Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as deputy chairwoman of the SABC board also drew the ire of opposition parties and lobby groups.

Potgieter-Gqubule is a close ally and adviser to Zuma’s former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and during board interviews indicated she was contemplating serving on the ANC’s national executive committee.