Names suggested for SABC board sent to Parliament, but not without controversy

The beleaguered SABC is a step closer to having a permanent board after Parliament’s communications portfolio committee drew up a final list of the 12-member board on Tuesday, following much deliberation.

The committee concluded interviews for the board positions on Friday.

The proposed candidates for the board are: Khanyisile Kweyama, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Rachel Kalidass, Dinkwanyane Mohuba, Victor Rambau, Bongumusa Makhathini, Michael Markovitz, Jack Phalane, Mathatha Tsedu, John Matisonn, Krish Naidoo and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule.

The names will be forwarded to the National Assembly for adoption.

However, the final list was not unanimously agreed to by MPs, with opposition members from the DA and EFF particularly objecting to the appointment Naidoo and Potgieter-Gqubule, whom they labelled "ANC operatives".

"The key problem at the SABC over the last decade or so was cadre deployment," DA MP Gavin Davis said..

"I want to oppose the deployment of political operatives because we think it’s at heart of the problems at the SABC. Potgieter-Gqubule is considering running for the NEC and Naidoo is working at Luthuli House which is a conflict of interest," he said.

But the ANC would not budge.

"We are not going to change our minds … we are not persuaded at all," said ANC MP Lerumo Kalako.

"It’s a perception that Febe is an ANC strong [sic] and in the leadership. Whilst she was in the interim board these things did not come up … the fact is that Krish declared that he needed to go back and consult [the ANC] it’s now being distorted that he went to ask for permission from the ANC. Febe was clear here that nobody approached her for an NEC (national executive committee) position. Febe is an independent woman why reduce her to a puppet?"