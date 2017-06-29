National / Media

Disciplinary hearing of SABC head James Aguma postponed to July

The SABC interim board suspended Aguma pending an investigation into claims of tender irregularities and fruitless and wasteful expenditure under his watch

29 June 2017 - 17:53 Mpho Sibanyoni
James Aguma. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The disciplinary hearing of suspended SABC acting CEO James Aguma has been postponed to July to obtain further information from the public broadcaster on the nature of the charges he faces.

The disciplinary committee briefly sat on Thursday morning behind closed doors at the offices of law firm Werksmans Attorneys, in Sandton.

Aguma was suspended in May by the SABC’s interim board, pending an investigation into allegations of tender irregularities and fruitless and wasteful expenditure under his watch.

Werksmans director Sandile July said the case has been postponed to allow for outstanding documents to be provided to Aguma.

Aguma could not be reached for comment.

