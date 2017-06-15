A bright new website greets our readers on TimesLIVE today as we unveil our new digital platform.

The Sunday Times website — hosted‚ as before‚ as part of TimesLIVE — has also been completely overhauled and‚ for the short term‚ will be opened up for readers to experience for free the extent and authority of our big sister’s journalism.

The new TimesLIVE has been months in planning and building and is built on world-class — but home-brewed — technology with features inspired by the best news sites globally.

Built with the smaller screen of cellphones and other mobile devices as a primary consideration‚ the new TimesLIVE will display perfectly and swiftly on all devices.

We have simplified the organisation of our journalism on the new site, based on our analysis of how our readers accessed our content and the kind of journalism they prefer.

The design also attempts to improve the user experience by presenting a clearer view of our top stories.