Hlaudi Motsoeneng gets a month’s notice to serve and no golden handshake

Axed SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng will not receive a golden handshake, but will instead serve a month’s notice before permanently exiting the public broadcaster.

The one month’s notice is to allow enough time to wrap up disciplinary proceedings against him.

This was disclosed at a meeting between the SABC and the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on communications, by chairperson of the SABC interim board Khanyisile Kweyama.

She said Motsoeneng had not been dismissed with immediate effect because the SABC wanted to finalise the disciplinary process around the public protector’s report findings.