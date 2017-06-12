SABC fires Hlaudi Motsoeneng and his 90% local content policy
At the time of an April media event where Motsoeneng raged about the SABC interim board, he was already suspended due to findings about his qualifications
A disciplinary committee conducting an inquiry into controversial former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's behaviour, has recommended that he be dismissed from the public broadcaster.
And SABC interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says this decision has been accepted. Motsoeneng was found guilty of misconduct and bringing the SABC into disrepute.
The decision to discipline Motsoeneng was based on a media briefing he held on April 19, while he was suspended, where he made comments about the new SABC interim board, the work of Parliament's ad-hoc committee and the public broadcaster's financials.
Motsoeneng was critical of nonexecutive board member Krish Naidoo, who had served on the SABC’s previous board. Motsoeneng launched a scathing attack on Naidoo for comments he made during his appearance before the parliamentary ad hoc committee, describing him as a “sell out” who lied under oath.
Kweyama said the interim board had also taken the decision to rescind the policy ban on showing images of violent protests where public property was being burnt, in line with a directive given by the Independent Communications Authority of SA.
This was a policy implemented under Motsoeneng's leadership.
The board has also reversed the 90% local content policy. Kweyama said this did not mean that the board was “antitransformation" but that the policy had resulted in revenue loss.
The decision was communicated to Motsoeneng on Monday, but Kweyama would not provide details.
Contacted earlier for comment‚ Motsoeneng said he had not yet been informed about the outcomes of the disciplinary hearing and he would only be in a position to comment once he had documents in front of him.
“What are you implying by today? I’m always okay‚” Motsoeneng said.
With Neo Goba
