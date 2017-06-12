SABC fires Hlaudi Motsoeneng and his 90% local content policy

A disciplinary committee conducting an inquiry into controversial former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's behaviour, has recommended that he be dismissed from the public broadcaster.

And SABC interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says this decision has been accepted. Motsoeneng was found guilty of misconduct and bringing the SABC into disrepute.

The decision to discipline Motsoeneng was based on a media briefing he held on April 19, while he was suspended, where he made comments about the new SABC interim board, the work of Parliament's ad-hoc committee and the public broadcaster's financials.

Motsoeneng was critical of nonexecutive board member Krish Naidoo, who had served on the SABC’s previous board. Motsoeneng launched a scathing attack on Naidoo for comments he made during his appearance before the parliamentary ad hoc committee, describing him as a “sell out” who lied under oath.