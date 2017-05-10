SABC board will not appeal against 2014 report on lapses at broadcaster

"We discussed this extensively and we have decided not to proceed with the review application," said Kweyama.

The board would engage with the public protector on any concerns regarding the report, she said. "Going to court was not the right thing," she said.

The board’s decision not to proceed with the appeal, could signal the end at the SABC for Motsoeneng, who has largely been blamed for most of the crises at the public broadcaster.

Most members of the previous board, which collapsed towards the end of 2016, fought hard to retain Motsoeneng, but in December, the High Court in Cape Town ruled that he should not occupy any position at the SABC unless the public protector’s report was set aside or new disciplinary processes against him were finalised.

The public broadcaster and Motsoeneng challenged the ruling, but the application for leave to appeal was dismissed by the same court earlier in 2017.

Kweyama said Motsoeneng would face a disciplinary hearing in coming weeks, based on the recommendations of the public protector’s report.

Motsoeneng, who is currently on suspension, will also face a separate hearing next week for the media conference he held in April, in which he criticised the board and discussed SABC issues in breach of the public broadcaster’s code of conduct.

The report by the public protector said that Motsoeneng had fabricated a matric qualification, purged staff who disagreed with him and increased his salary irregularly, from R1.5m to R2.4m in a year. The public protector recommended that he be disciplined, but the SABC went on to confirm his appointment as chief operating officer.