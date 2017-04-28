Lotus FM cheers possible end to SABC’s 90% local content policy

"I am happy about this decision. I think it was a sensible decision taken by the board to save not only Lotus FM but other SABC radio stations and to bring the SABC back from the brink of financial collapse," he said.

"I think it is good to promote local content but [it must be] a long-term strategy. The problem with this one is that it was imposed so suddenly, without giving anyone a chance to plan and mitigate against the negative impact."

On Monday Mathatha Tsedu, deputy chairperson of the SABC’s interim board, said the broadcaster had lost hundreds of millions of rand due to "some stupid decisions", and the new board had a huge responsibility on its shoulders to turn around the fortunes of the SABC.

He said the SABC was facing a financial crunch that could require a bail-out from the Treasury.

Tsedu said the board’s recovery plan for the broadcaster included a proposal to reverse Motsoeneng’s 90-10 content policy.

"In terms of the 90-10 local music and 80-20 television quota decisions, the interim board has decided that it will review the decision, considering regulations by Icasa, the cost of implementing the decision and the governance around the directive made in this regard," he said.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that the broadcaster was reviewing the policy, amid financial and other problems.