Cabinet is not discussing SABC bail-out, for now

Department of Communications has sent someone with financial expertise to help the broadcaster’s board turn it around

28 April 2017 - 12:24 Linda Ensor
Minister of Communications Ayanda Dlodlo briefing media on Post Cabinet meeting at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. South Africa. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Minister of Communications Ayanda Dlodlo briefing media on Post Cabinet meeting at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. South Africa. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA

The Cabinet is not discussing a bail-out for the SABC but such a discussion might arise if investigations under way show it to be necessary, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says.

She told a post-Cabinet media briefing on Friday that no discussion about a financial bail-out for the national broadcaster had taken place at this week’s Cabinet meeting.

"The discussion is about assistance to the SABC, which might not emanate in a financial bail-out," the minister said.

She noted that the current SABC board — which has been tasked with turning around the national broadcaster — lacked a member with financial expertise and competence, and so someone had been sent from the Department of Communications to assist in these matters.

"I found it an anomaly that Parliament did not look at that issue of ensuring that the board is balanced in the way it deals with the problematic areas of the SABC. We are not talking about a bail-out; we are talking about ensuring that the SABC is in a sound financial position.

"If the outcome of investigations that are under way calls for a bail-out maybe that is the decision that will be taken, but right now we are not talking about a bail-out.

"We are looking at issues of human resource capabilities and the labour relations environment as well as the financial issues."

