Cabinet is not discussing SABC bail-out, for now

She noted that the current SABC board — which has been tasked with turning around the national broadcaster — lacked a member with financial expertise and competence, and so someone had been sent from the Department of Communications to assist in these matters.

"I found it an anomaly that Parliament did not look at that issue of ensuring that the board is balanced in the way it deals with the problematic areas of the SABC. We are not talking about a bail-out; we are talking about ensuring that the SABC is in a sound financial position.

"If the outcome of investigations that are under way calls for a bail-out maybe that is the decision that will be taken, but right now we are not talking about a bail-out.

"We are looking at issues of human resource capabilities and the labour relations environment as well as the financial issues."