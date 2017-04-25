SABC board gets moving in hunt for two top executives
Recruitment process has started and plan for SABC’s financial rescue is expected to be sent to the Treasury soon
The SABC will soon have a new permanent CEO and a chief operating officer after the interim board instructed management to proceed with the advertisement of the key positions with immediate effect.
It is hoped that the appointment of permanent executives will help stabilise the corporation, which is facing a serious financial crisis. The parliamentary ad hoc committee that investigated the SABC crisis recommended that the interim board move with speed in appointing new, suitably qualified executives.
The crisis-hit public broadcaster has not had a permanent CEO since the abrupt departure of Frans Matlala in November 2015. James Aguma is the current acting CEO.
Matlala was allegedly axed after co-operating with the Treasury in an investigation into former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s procurement of a multimillion-rand studio that was constructed without being put out to tender.
The SABC has had 11 CEOs since 2009. These include executives appointed in an acting capacity, with Aguma being the latest. Aguma is the permanent SABC chief financial officer.
Bessie Tugwana, previously head of corporate affairs, is acting chief operating officer following Motsoeneng’s axing.
SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said the interim board had instructed management to advertise the two positions.
"The process that had already been started with the recruitment agency will be extended by one month to enable applicants who may still want to be considered to apply for the position. The position of group executive [for] radio will also be advertised."
Kganyago said the interim board had been working with the Department of Communications to put together a package to ensure the financial rescue of the public broadcaster.
"The document will be ready for submission to Treasury in the next few days."
The SABC is fast running out of cash and has approached the Treasury for another bail-out.
Kganyago confirmed that the interim board would review the decision to play 90% local music considering regulations by the Independent Communications Authority of SA and the cost of implementing the decision.
He said the board had considered the public protector’s report When Governance and Ethics Fail and the SABC’s action to take it on review.
The report led to Motsoeneng’s fall from grace.
It found he fabricated a matric qualification, purged staff who disagreed with him and increased his salary irregularly, from R1.5m to R2.4m in a year. The public protector recommended that he be disciplined, but the SABC went on to confirm his appointment as chief operating officer.
It is understood the interim board wants to withdraw the decision by previous nonexecutive directors to take the report on review.
"The interim board … is determined to fulfil the tasks it was appointed to undertake, which are bringing stability to the SABC and restoring public confidence in the public broadcaster; implementing the ad hoc committee’s report; and implementing the public protector’s report," said Kganyago.
The board was also "considering" the MultiChoice deal. The ad hoc committee recommended the interim board should launch an independent investigation into the deal. The R570m five-year contract was signed by Motsoeneng in 2013. In terms of the deal, the SABC supplies MultiChoice’s DStv platform with a 24-hour news channel, an entertainment channel called Encore and access to the public broadcaster’s archives.
