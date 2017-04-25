SABC board gets moving in hunt for two top executives

The SABC will soon have a new permanent CEO and a chief operating officer after the interim board instructed management to proceed with the advertisement of the key positions with immediate effect.

It is hoped that the appointment of permanent executives will help stabilise the corporation, which is facing a serious financial crisis. The parliamentary ad hoc committee that investigated the SABC crisis recommended that the interim board move with speed in appointing new, suitably qualified executives.

The crisis-hit public broadcaster has not had a permanent CEO since the abrupt departure of Frans Matlala in November 2015. James Aguma is the current acting CEO.

Matlala was allegedly axed after co-operating with the Treasury in an investigation into former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s procurement of a multimillion-rand studio that was constructed without being put out to tender.

The SABC has had 11 CEOs since 2009. These include executives appointed in an acting capacity, with Aguma being the latest. Aguma is the permanent SABC chief financial officer.