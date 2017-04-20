Hlaudi Motsoeneng puts on brave face at briefing

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Wednesday said those who publicly criticised the organisation were to blame for its financial woes.

"The more people lambast the SABC publicly, the more they are going to destroy that organisation," he told journalists in Johannesburg.

Motsoeneng, who claimed he was still employed by the organisation, said no serious investor would put money in an organisation that was said to have a weak management.

"I have been out for two years. Now that I’m not there, there is no money and they blame [me]," he said.

Motsoeneng has been largely blamed for the current crisis in which the public broadcaster finds itself and featured prominently in Parliament’s ad hoc committee hearings into the state of the SABC.