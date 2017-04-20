National / Media

SABC

Hlaudi Motsoeneng puts on brave face at briefing

The former SABC executive blames detractors for scaring away investor

20 April 2017 - 05:22 AM Genevieve Quintal
Shame shifting: Hlaudi Motsoeneng briefs the media on Wednesday on his response to an ad hoc committee’s recommendations on the financial state of the SABC, local content and other issues. Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY
Shame shifting: Hlaudi Motsoeneng briefs the media on Wednesday on his response to an ad hoc committee’s recommendations on the financial state of the SABC, local content and other issues. Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Wednesday said those who publicly criticised the organisation were to blame for its financial woes.

"The more people lambast the SABC publicly, the more they are going to destroy that organisation," he told journalists in Johannesburg.

Motsoeneng, who claimed he was still employed by the organisation, said no serious investor would put money in an organisation that was said to have a weak management.

"I have been out for two years. Now that I’m not there, there is no money and they blame [me]," he said.

Motsoeneng has been largely blamed for the current crisis in which the public broadcaster finds itself and featured prominently in Parliament’s ad hoc committee hearings into the state of the SABC.

SABC internal documents have shown that the broadcaster’s management had been warned of the looming crisis by its treasury and risk committee on June 21 2016.

Meanwhile, the DA has called on the SABC’s interim board to dismiss Motsoeneng following the briefing.

DA national spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme said that Motsoeneng was still bound by the SABC’s code of conduct and various rules and regulations while awaiting his disciplinary hearing.

"Motsoeneng’s press conference today to address issues facing the SABC is grounds for him to be immediately fired from the public broadcaster as he has breached the SABC code of conduct," she said.

Motsoeneng will now face his second disciplinary hearing at the SABC, but says he is not worried because he has done nothing wrong.

In December 2016, the High Court in Cape Town ruled that Motsoeneng should not occupy any position at the SABC until the public protector’s report was set aside, or new disciplinary processes against him were finalised.

