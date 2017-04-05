Green light for SABC board to start work

The SABC interim board has started working amid reports that the state-owned public broadcaster is facing its worst financial crisis and could fail to pay its employees and service providers.

New Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo seems to have given the interim board the green light to start with its duties, despite an instruction by the previous minister, Faith Muthambi, that the board should not start work until its members had been vetted by the State Security Agency.

Following a reshuffle of the Cabinet, Muthambi is now the minister of public service and administration.

Dlodlo met with members of the interim board on Tuesday behind closed doors during which the broadcaster’s financial troubles took centre stage.

Earlier in March, the SABC confirmed it was facing a financial crisis and was funding operations from dwindling reserves. The SABC treasurer had warned its management that the broadcaster would soon run out of cash unless it raised new funding urgently.