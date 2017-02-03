Parliament raises concern about SABC appealing high court ruling

Parliament’s communications portfolio committee has raised concern about the SABC’s decision to appeal a high court ruling that declared Hlaudi Motsoeneng should not occupy any position at the public broadcaster.

Following a protracted case brought by the DA, the High Court in Cape Town ruled late last year that Motsoeneng’s appointment as group executive of corporate affairs, the post he held before and after becoming chief operating officer, was "irrational and unlawful".

The court said that Motsoeneng could not occupy any position at the SABC until a damning 2014 report by the public protector was set aside or new disciplinary processes against him were finalised. The court said the initial disciplinary hearing that cleared Motsoeneng of wrong doing was "wholly inadequate".