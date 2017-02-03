Parliament raises concern about SABC appealing high court ruling
SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng was ousted by the High Court in Cape Town last year, but now the same court is hearing an appeal on the ruling
Parliament’s communications portfolio committee has raised concern about the SABC’s decision to appeal a high court ruling that declared Hlaudi Motsoeneng should not occupy any position at the public broadcaster.
Following a protracted case brought by the DA, the High Court in Cape Town ruled late last year that Motsoeneng’s appointment as group executive of corporate affairs, the post he held before and after becoming chief operating officer, was "irrational and unlawful".
The court said that Motsoeneng could not occupy any position at the SABC until a damning 2014 report by the public protector was set aside or new disciplinary processes against him were finalised. The court said the initial disciplinary hearing that cleared Motsoeneng of wrong doing was "wholly inadequate".
This week the same court heard an application by the SABC to appeal last year’s ruling. The portfolio committee said it had noted the public broadcaster’s decision to appeal "with interest".
"The committee had hoped that the expensive and protracted legal battle was concluded, and believed that the matter belonged to the past," said committee chairman Humphrey Maxegwana, adding that the committee will ask to be briefed in detail by Communications Minister Faith Muthambi on the reasons behind the appeal.
Maxegwana said, in the absence of a non-executive board at the SABC, "it will be interesting for the committee to hear from the minister, as the shareholder representative, why the SABC found it difficult to implement the ruling". The national broadcaster currently has no board after all the non-executive members resigned last year.
The SABC’s lawyer, Stephan du Toit, argued that the high court ruling set a bad precedent as it fundamentally allowed outsiders "to interfere in the employment policies of organs of state". He said the matter needed to be clarified by the Supreme Court of Appeal. Motsoeneng’s appointment "constituted an internal arrangement", and not an exercise of public power, Du Toit argued.
Judgment in the matter was reserved.
The SABC has lurched from one crisis to another in recent times. The crises are largely about Motsoeneng, who is said to have been behind the collapse of successive boards at the public broadcaster.
Parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into the mess finalised its draft report last week and has sent it out to affected parties, including SABC executives and Muthambi. The committee hopes to produce the final report before the end of February.
Please login or register to comment.