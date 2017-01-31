Icasa lays criminal complaint against SABC over protest ban

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has laid a criminal complaint against the SABC for failing to comply with its ruling on the broadcaster’s ban on violent protests.

The watchdog told members of Parliament’s communications portfolio committee on Tuesday that the broadcaster had to date failed to provide proof that it had withdrawn its controversial resolution to ban the broadcast of violent protests.

Icasa ruled in July last year that the SABC had to withdraw its decision not to air footage of violent protests as it was in breach of the Broadcasting Act and licensing conditions.

Icasa councillor Nomvuyiso Batyi told the committee that despite numerous written demands to the SABC to comply with the order, the broadcaster was yet to submit proof regarding compliance with the July ruling. Batyi said she could not name the individuals who would be charged as the police would make the final call.

According to the Icasa Act, a person convicted of an offence, including of failing to comply with a decision made by the regulator, is liable to a fine of up to R1m or to imprisonment of up to a year.

ANC MP Mondli Gungubele said that it was clear the SABC had defied the regulator. He said the public broadcaster’s decision to ban the showing of violent protests was an attack on the country’s Constitution.