MPs mull whether report should recommend that Faith Muthambi be fired

Communications Minister Faith Muthambi’s dismissal has been mooted as one of the recommendations to be included in the draft report of the ad hoc committee on the SABC.

MPs are also pushing that interim SABC board members be apolitical.

The committee began its work in October after a series of governance lapses at the SABC, centred on but not limited to Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The committee’s draft report will be made available on Monday and its members will meet on Tuesday to work on a final version, to be adopted on February 22.

Committee members worked until late on Friday on which recommendations to include in the draft report.