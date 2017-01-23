SABC PROBE
MPs mull whether report should recommend that Faith Muthambi be fired
MPs are also pushing that interim SABC board members be apolitical
Communications Minister Faith Muthambi’s dismissal has been mooted as one of the recommendations to be included in the draft report of the ad hoc committee on the SABC.
MPs are also pushing that interim SABC board members be apolitical.
The committee began its work in October after a series of governance lapses at the SABC, centred on but not limited to Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
The committee’s draft report will be made available on Monday and its members will meet on Tuesday to work on a final version, to be adopted on February 22.
Committee members worked until late on Friday on which recommendations to include in the draft report.
The DA representatives on the committee said members of the SABC’s interim board, and board in general, should not be affiliated to any political party.
However, ANC MPs on the committee disagreed.
DA MP Mike Waters said political interference had triggered the crisis at the SABC.
"Can we agree that board members should have no political affiliations? This should be included along with the requirement that board members be of high moral standards and be fit for purpose," said Waters.
ANC MPs, including Makhosi Khoza, rejected the suggestion.
ANC MP Patrick Chauke was hesitant to discuss Muthambi’s possible dismissal without being given more time to consider the recommendation. DA MP Phumzile van Damme said Muthambi should be found to be in violation of the ethics code, and the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and the Provincial Legislatures Act for using her position to disadvantage the SABC.
Muthambi was criticised in a leaked committee document for unduly interfering in board matters. The committee said this contributed to the board’s failure to uphold its fiduciary duties.
The document criticises Muthambi for insisting the Companies Act trumps the Broadcasting Act in SABC matters.
