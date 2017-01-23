National / Media

SABC PROBE

MPs mull whether report should recommend that Faith Muthambi be fired

MPs are also pushing that interim SABC board members be apolitical

23 January 2017 - 06:04 AM Khulekani Magubane
Faith Muthambi. Picture: GCIS
Faith Muthambi. Picture: GCIS

Communications Minister Faith Muthambi’s dismissal has been mooted as one of the recommendations to be included in the draft report of the ad hoc committee on the SABC.

MPs are also pushing that interim SABC board members be apolitical.

The committee began its work in October after a series of governance lapses at the SABC, centred on but not limited to Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The committee’s draft report will be made available on Monday and its members will meet on Tuesday to work on a final version, to be adopted on February 22.

Committee members worked until late on Friday on which recommendations to include in the draft report.

Broadcasting bill changes on cards

MPs are set to recommend that Parliament reject new powers to minister
National
3 days ago

'Implicated' Motsoeneng won't testify to Parliament

MPs on the committee argued that the committee needed to meet strict deadlines‚ and could not call more witnesses
Politics
3 days ago

The DA representatives on the committee said members of the SABC’s interim board, and board in general, should not be affiliated to any political party.

However, ANC MPs on the committee disagreed.

DA MP Mike Waters said political interference had triggered the crisis at the SABC.

"Can we agree that board members should have no political affiliations? This should be included along with the requirement that board members be of high moral standards and be fit for purpose," said Waters.

ANC MPs, including Makhosi Khoza, rejected the suggestion.

ANC MP Patrick Chauke was hesitant to discuss Muthambi’s possible dismissal without being given more time to consider the recommendation. DA MP Phumzile van Damme said Muthambi should be found to be in violation of the ethics code, and the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and the Provincial Legislatures Act for using her position to disadvantage the SABC.

Muthambi was criticised in a leaked committee document for unduly interfering in board matters. The committee said this contributed to the board’s failure to uphold its fiduciary duties.

The document criticises Muthambi for insisting the Companies Act trumps the Broadcasting Act in SABC matters.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Rob Davies to meet his UK counterpart to discuss ...
National
2.
Nenegate whistle-blower wants reparation
National
3.
MPs mull whether report should recommend that ...
National / Media
4.
Gupta move revives battle for Treasury
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.