Broadcasting bill changes on cards

Members of the committee appeared to agree on Thursday that certain aspects of the bill, particularly the clause that gives the minister the power to appoint and fire SABC board members without the involvement of Parliament, are problematic. ANC MP and ad hoc committee member Makhosi Khoza said the bill negatively affected SABC governance. "We need to make recommendations on the bill, otherwise we will be as guilty as the committee of giving the minister [unchecked powers]," Khoza said.

EFF MP Fana Mokoena said the committee had to "recommend in a cogent way what must happen with the bill".

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said concern about the bill was something the committee should include in its observations and recommendations.

The committee expects to conclude its report in February.

Critics have said the bill will render the SABC a state-controlled broadcaster much like it was under apartheid rule. It would place the SABC under Muthambi’s control.

The Broadcasting Act, which governs the SABC, stipulates that board members can only be removed by the president as the appointing authority, and only after due inquiry is done. Current legislation dictates that Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications should interview and shortlist candidates for the board and present a final list to the president.

Save Our SABC Coalition co-ordinator Sekoetlane Phamodi told the committee during its hearings in December the bill sought to exclude Parliament from the board appointment process. It was well known that the politicisation of the board appointment process had been central to the instability in the SABC’s successive boards over the past 10 years, he said.

Muthambi was "seeking to seize power over the … governance of the SABC by seeking to vest herself as the appointing authority of the SABC’s board and … setting up her own committee to run … a bogus public participation process that is apparently independent around the appointment process".