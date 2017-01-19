Parliament lets Hlaudi Motsoeneng off the hook

Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who has largely been blamed for the current crisis at the public broadcaster, has seemingly been let off the hook after the ad hoc committee looking into the problems at the corporation shot down proposals that he provide oral testimony.

Motsoeneng featured prominently in various witnesses’ testimonies, with many suggesting that he was the main architect of the demise of successive boards at SABC.

A leaked ad hoc committee working document drafted after the committee heard from its final two witnesses, former SABC board chairman Ben Ngubane and Zandile Tshabalala on Friday, states that "testimony suggested that Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng was at the centre of the divisions within all boards between 2009 and 2016".

Many expected he would take the stand and have to defend himself under the same intense interrogation other witnesses endured.