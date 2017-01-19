Parliament lets Hlaudi Motsoeneng off the hook
The controversial SABC executive will not have to defend himself despite featuring strongly in testimonies at the SABC hearings
Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who has largely been blamed for the current crisis at the public broadcaster, has seemingly been let off the hook after the ad hoc committee looking into the problems at the corporation shot down proposals that he provide oral testimony.
Motsoeneng featured prominently in various witnesses’ testimonies, with many suggesting that he was the main architect of the demise of successive boards at SABC.
A leaked ad hoc committee working document drafted after the committee heard from its final two witnesses, former SABC board chairman Ben Ngubane and Zandile Tshabalala on Friday, states that "testimony suggested that Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng was at the centre of the divisions within all boards between 2009 and 2016".
Many expected he would take the stand and have to defend himself under the same intense interrogation other witnesses endured.
Asked why this was so, ad hoc committee chairman Vincent Smith could only say all affected parties will be given a chance to comment on the draft report in writing and their inputs will be factored into the final report.
UDM chief whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa on Friday requested that Motosoeneng be called in to testify, but Smith said this was very unlikely as the committee had decided it would no longer hear oral testimony.
Calling in more witnesses would jeopardise the ad hoc committee’s chances of meeting its deadline of completing the final report in February, he said.
But DA MP and member of the ad hoc committee Phumzile van Damme said on Wednesday the committee had been correct not to call Motsoeneng to give oral testimony.
The inquiry was never about Hlaudi … the courts dealt with that. The inquiry was about the fitness of the [SABC] board to hold officePhumzile van Damme
DA MP
"The inquiry was never about Hlaudi … the courts dealt with that. The inquiry was about the fitness of the [SABC] board to hold office … the focus now should be on fixing the SABC … there were a lot of people implicated and we cannot have a situation where every person implicated is called to testify … they will be given an opportunity to defend themselves [in writing] in the draft report."
Motsoeneng was recently controversially shifted to the position of group executive for corporate affairs after the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the High Court in Cape Town, which declared his appointment as chief operating officer irrational and set it aside.
However, his days at the SABC look numbered after the same high court ruled in December that he could not hold any position at the public broadcaster, pending the findings of a new disciplinary inquiry or a court review of parts of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on his conduct.
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird said the question that should be asked was: "What value would he [Motsoeneng] add to the inquiry? He is a man not in touch with reality. He has said the SABC is running well … if he appeared he would have committed perjury."
The document also criticises Communications Minister Faith Muthambi for unduly interfering in board matters, which contributed to its failure to uphold its fiduciary duties.
Among the document’s recommendations was for a new interim SABC board to "institute an investigation into all irregular‚ fruitless and wasteful expenditure", which amounted to R5.1bn‚ and that "steps must be taken to recover" these funds.
