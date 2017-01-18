Guptas’ run on the SABC could soon end
MPs’ working document recommends ending all deals that divert SABC resources — which could mean The New Age’s breakfast show
The TNA Biz Brief’s run on the SABC could come to an end soon.
That is according to a "working document"‚ compiled following the conclusion of a parliamentary committee’s inquiry into the SABC board‚ which emerged on Tuesday night.
In its recommendations‚ it demanded further investigation of "all potential misleading or contradictory evidence relating to SABC board minutes‚ commercially sensitive documentation not provided‚ cost incurred by the SABC in hosting the TNA breakfast show".
The business briefing breakfast show is organised by the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper‚ and features government officials.
The document also said the SABC’s accounting authority "must review the feasibility of the business case of entering into agreements with rival TV stations so as to ensure that the SABC is not involved in any cross-subsidisation to the competition".
"In all instances where such deals are in essence diverting resources from the SABC, such deals must be terminated."
In its summation of the hearings‚ the committee noted that the SABC’s "then corporate executive: technology testified that a meeting had been arranged between himself and a representative from New Age Media‚ the parent company of ANN7".
"During the meeting attempts were made to ‘sell’ an agreement which would effectively allow New Age Media to take over SABC news and rebrand it."
The document said that while the "committee could not establish beyond doubt whether the distribution of The New Age newspaper was still the norm at the SABC … what is obvious is that the SABC‚ while it was facing financial difficulties‚ appeared to have signed exclusive contracts to distribute a newspaper subscription at a national scale over and above those of other media newspapers."
The document‚ which will be discussed on Thursday and Friday‚ also recommends that "steps must be taken to recover irregular‚ fruitless and wasteful expenditure in instances where it can be recovered".
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.