The TNA Biz Brief’s run on the SABC could come to an end soon.

That is according to a "working document"‚ compiled following the conclusion of a parliamentary committee’s inquiry into the SABC board‚ which emerged on Tuesday night.

In its recommendations‚ it demanded further investigation of "all potential misleading or contradictory evidence relating to SABC board minutes‚ commercially sensitive documentation not provided‚ cost incurred by the SABC in hosting the TNA breakfast show".

The business briefing breakfast show is organised by the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper‚ and features government officials.

The document also said the SABC’s accounting authority "must review the feasibility of the business case of entering into agreements with rival TV stations so as to ensure that the SABC is not involved in any cross-subsidisation to the competition".

"In all instances where such deals are in essence diverting resources from the SABC, such deals must be terminated."