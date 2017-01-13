SABC and Parliament lock horns over broadcast of rival’s events

Masinga said the meeting with the SABC executives and Howa took place before ANN7 was established (in 2013). It is believed that controversial former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng supported the plan. The document proposed that SABC news be rebranded; that SABC supply journalists; and that Gupta-controlled TNA (the Gupta’s media company) retain advertising revenue. Masinga said he rejected the proposal.

On Friday, ad hoc committee chairman Vincent Smith asked Ngubane why TNA would "charitably subsidise" a rival station by allowing it to air its business breakfasts. "I am struggling to find an example of a company that would give air space to its rival. ANN7 is an SABC rival yet we have ANN7 breakfast shows flighted on SABC … there has to be a cost," said Smith.

But Ngubane insisted there were no costs to the SABC and that the arrangement was of benefit to the public broadcaster. He advised the committee to call in relevant experts at the SABC who had knowledge of the arrangement.

"ANN7 is not involved in the business breakfasts [production] … it is an SABC production … if The New Age or TNA arranges a breakfast show and they do not get sponsorships or people do not buy tickets, it has nothing to do with us, it’s their loss or gain," said Ngubane.

Smith said it was blatantly clear that "someone" was misleading the ad hoc committee. "Somebody has misled Parliament … somebody has to pay for it … one is saying they [the SABC] initiated [the arrangement with TNA], and another is saying SABC initiated it. One is saying the arrangement costs and another is saying there are no costs … this is perjury and somebody has to go to jail. For the first time it has become blatantly clear that something is definitely not correct … we will have to [investigate further]," said Smith.

The inquiry continued later on Friday.

BDlive