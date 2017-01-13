Former SABC chairwoman decries ‘gross political interference’

She was grilled about a number of decisions the SABC took under her watch, including the controversial MultiChoice deal, the partnership with the Gupta-owned TNA to air The New Age’s business breakfasts, the handling of the 2014 public protector’s report, and the subsequent appointment of Motsoeneng as the permanent chief operating officer in 2014.

Tshabalala said the MultiChoice deal did not disadvantage the SABC, but gave it a platform to "popularise" the public broadcaster as it could be accessed by most countries on the continent. As part of the MultiChoice dea,l worth about R533m, the SABC agreed to supply DStv with a 24-hour news channel, an entertainment channel called Encore, and access to the public broadcaster’s archives. Industry experts say SABC was underpaid and the deal was anti-competitive.

On the plan to air The New Age’s business breakfasts on SABC, Tshabalala indicated that she had raised concern about the arrangement, and other sponsorships, which she felt needed to be interrogated further.

She denied accusations that she had bullied the board into agreeing to appoint Motsoeneng: "I did not push for the appointment of Hlaudi. Some wanted him to be appointed because he had acted for a long time, others just did not like him."

Tshabalala claimed that the board was actually pressured by Parliament to urgently fill key executive positions, including that of chief operating officer. "The pressure stemmed from this Parliament, that you have to fill the executive positions urgently. I do not think we flouted processes," she said, adding that Motsoeneng had acted in the role for a lengthy period and therefore had a legitimate expectation that he would be appointed on a full-time basis. There were concerns within the board that if Motsoeneng was not appointed he could launch a legal challenge, Tshabalala said.

Motsoeneng’s appointment was made despite the public protector’s report, which found that he had fabricated a matric qualification, purged those he disagreed with, and irregularly increased his salary from R1.5m to R2.4m in one year. According to Tshabalala, the public protector’s report was partly "factually incorrect".

Earlier, another former board chairman, Ben Ngubane, told the committee that the public protector’s report was not based on fact, and he was "disempowered" as his responses to the provisional report were ignored. The SABC has approached the courts to challenge the report.

Committee chairman Vincent Smith said the committee would begin drafting a report on the inquiry next week with the committee’s support staff compiling a working document summarising the various testimonies heard since December over the weekend. The working document will be provided to committee members on Monday; members will then have until Wednesday to apply their minds to the working report, he said.

"On January 19 and 20, we will reconvene to try and put together a draft report. We will then put it forward formally for adoption on January 24. The draft report will be sent to affected members — in the main, the executive members of the SABC. We will give them a deadline for February 9 to comment on the report," said Smith.

The committee hoped to adopt the final report by February 28.