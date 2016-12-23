Embattled SABC’s costs to balloon as revenue continues shrinking

THE SABC expects its losses to balloon over the next two years as revenues at the state broadcaster continue to plummet amid rising costs.

The SABC’s budget review up to the end of November 2016 shows that the broadcaster is planning for a loss of R1.1bn in 2018, dramatically up from R411m in 2016.

The review contains the broadcaster’s actual revenue, expenditure and losses up to the end of November, as well as projections for 2017. It also includes a section on planned revenue, expenditure and losses for the 2018 financial year.

The budget review shows that revenue is expected to decline from R8bn in 2016 to R7.3bn in 2018, as the SABC’s audience share shrinks.

At the same time, employee costs rose from R2.9bn in 2015 to R3.3bn in 2016. These are expected to drop slightly in 2018 to R3.2bn.