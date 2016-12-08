National / Media

WALKOUT IN PARLIAMENT

Mbulaheni Maguvhe faces summons over SABC inquiry

The SABC board chairman is unlikely to show up for Thursday’s inquiry after staging a dramatic walkout from Parliament

08 December 2016 - 06:15 AM Bekezela Phakathi
Vincent Smith
South African Broadcasting Corporation board chairman Mbulaheni Maguvhe is not off the hook after staging a dramatic walkout from Parliament as MPs declared their preparedness to summon him to appear before an inquiry into the public broadcaster.

Maguvhe, the last remaining nonexecutive member of the SABC board, is scheduled to appear before the ad hoc committee conducting the inquiry on Thursday. But he is unlikely to show face after saying he will not take part in the inquiry because it is "poisoned".

Committee chairman Vincent Smith said Parliament would issue summons if needs be. "We have the right. We have the power to summon anyone … we dispute the fact that we have violated his rights," said Smith.

Maguvhe, his legal team and SABC executives, including acting CEO James Aguma and corporate executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng, walked out of the inquiry on Wednesday.

Maguvhe has accused the committee of discrimination, saying its members refused to provide documents in Braille.

"I am not against the inquiry taking place … but we want the process to be fair, independent and impartial. The [committee’s] attitude today was negative and hostile. I felt bullied, belittled and disrespected.

"I was told I have the right to witness statements and all documents … they have not supplied them in Braille.… I have also been denied the right to cross-examine witnesses."

Smith said Maguhve ’s demand that all information be made available in Braille was a stalling tactic. The auditor-general and the public protector had indicated Maguvhe had not asked for information in Braille during their engagements with the SABC board. Smith also said he had made an undertaking that Maguhve ’s rights would be respected including to cross-examine witnesses.

The committee was left frustrated after the SABC refused to make available crucial documents, including those of its controversial R550m deal with MultiChoice in 2013.

Parliament was prepared to send the sheriff of the court to collect the documents.

Officials from the auditor-general’s office painted a sorry picture of the public broadcaster’s finances and poor internal controls on Wednesday.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that the broadcaster had not complied with the remedial action ordered by her office in the 2014 report: When Governance and Ethics Fail.

