Mbulaheni Maguvhe faces summons over SABC inquiry

South African Broadcasting Corporation board chairman Mbulaheni Maguvhe is not off the hook after staging a dramatic walkout from Parliament as MPs declared their preparedness to summon him to appear before an inquiry into the public broadcaster.

Maguvhe, the last remaining nonexecutive member of the SABC board, is scheduled to appear before the ad hoc committee conducting the inquiry on Thursday. But he is unlikely to show face after saying he will not take part in the inquiry because it is "poisoned".

Committee chairman Vincent Smith said Parliament would issue summons if needs be. "We have the right. We have the power to summon anyone … we dispute the fact that we have violated his rights," said Smith.

Maguvhe, his legal team and SABC executives, including acting CEO James Aguma and corporate executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng, walked out of the inquiry on Wednesday.