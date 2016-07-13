SA’s commercial news media is ‘substantially black-owned’

A NEW study by research house Intellidex has found substantial black ownership of SA’s commercial news media.

The study, published on Wednesday, says four of the biggest media operators — eTV, Multichoice, Times Media Group and Independent Newspapers — have over 50% black ownership.

Several smaller operators also have a substantial black shareholding. They include Kagiso Media, Cape Town Radio and MSG Afrika.

The transformation of the media continues to be a contested issue, with some in the ANC-led government and its alliance partners often saying media ownership, staffing and coverage does not reflect South African society.

In her budget vote speech earlier in May, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi said print media transformation was her department’s flagship project for the 2016-17 financial year.

The department was seeking to address not only print media ownership, but also the ownership of printing presses and distribution channels, and the measurement of circulation and the assessment of instruments to regulate the affairs of media practitioners.

The Intellidex study examined the ownership of SA’s news media based on share registers, black empowerment certificates and interviews with the companies concerned. It also considered the titles owned by the media companies and different audience sizes.

The research house said not all companies co-operated in the study.

It said it did the study to support debate around the ownership of the media in SA, and that given the media’s role in supporting democracy by providing the information needed to make informed decisions, ownership should be transparent.

Intellidex chairman Stuart Theobald said the study aimed to address misconceptions about media ownership in SA. "You often hear comments about the SA media being controlled by just a few groups, but few formal studies have been done. This study shows that there is quite a diverse ownership structure in the South African media, and the proportion of black ownership is often underappreciated."

However, Theobald also pointed to some limitations of the study. He said despite the legal requirement for companies to disclose their shareholders, some still insist on confidentiality. In addition, the funding of shareholder deals sometimes restricts the ability to exercise the normal rights that ownership confers.

"Genuine ownership requires that shareholders are able to sell their stakes and exercise their voting rights. Sometimes that’s not the case, particularly in the case of BEE (Black Economic Empowerment) shareholders."

Theobald also said ownership is not the only thing that matters. "Ownership means little without an audience. The study highlights that the overwhelming reach of the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) makes it the key institution for conveying information to the public," he said. "Ownership in the private sector is important to understand, but its relatively small audience limits its impact."

The study found, among other things that: Times Media Group has about 58% black ownership on the BEE scorecard; Independent Newspapers, 55%; Media 24, 46%; Primedia, about 42%; TNA Media (owners of the New Age Newspaper), 21.58%; Caxton, about 19%; and Moneyweb, roughly 16%.

